LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,922,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,250 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.20% of Avnet worth $147,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Avnet by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Avnet from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Avnet from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

Avnet Stock Performance

Avnet stock opened at $46.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.53. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $51.65.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Avnet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 12th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.99%.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Articles

