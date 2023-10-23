LSV Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503,217 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 237,705 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.53% of Voya Financial worth $107,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOYA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 115.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on VOYA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Voya Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Insider Activity at Voya Financial

In related news, Director Yvette S. Butler sold 2,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $151,256.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Voya Financial Price Performance

VOYA stock opened at $65.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.83 and a 1 year high of $78.11. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.26. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.09 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.42%.

Voya Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. Its Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.