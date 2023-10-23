CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Purchased by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,940,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 4.31% of CNO Financial Group worth $116,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNO. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $23.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.35.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.17 million. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNO

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $499,997.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,959. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 21,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $499,997.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,345,959. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $90,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,590,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,546 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.