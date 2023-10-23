LSV Asset Management Has $114.27 Million Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 32.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,119,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 528,227 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.14% of Qorvo worth $114,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 3,833.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $89.10 on Monday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.75 and a 1-year high of $114.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $651.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.84 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $681,391.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,558.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $102.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $116.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

