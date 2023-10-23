LSV Asset Management Has $117.71 Million Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

LSV Asset Management reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 48.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,902,531 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,758,134 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $117,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after buying an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STX opened at $66.69 on Monday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $74.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of -26.15 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 69.08%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.80%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $494,199.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,812 shares in the company, valued at $1,818,037.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $14,056,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 616,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,314,196.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,178 shares of company stock worth $14,701,258 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.56.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

