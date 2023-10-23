LSV Asset Management Sells 782,598 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

LSV Asset Management lowered its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,276,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 782,598 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.58% of Select Medical worth $104,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEM. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Medical by 7.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,517,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $48,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares during the period. Paralel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Select Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 75,776 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Select Medical during the second quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $1,341,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,039,668 shares in the company, valued at $188,803,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 19.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Select Medical Stock Performance

NYSE SEM opened at $23.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.26. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $18.86 and a twelve month high of $33.51.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Select Medical in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Select Medical from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Select Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, The Rehabilitation Hospital, The Outpatient Rehabilitation, and The Concentra.

