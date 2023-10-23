LSV Asset Management Buys 633,500 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,118,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $107,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after buying an additional 416,553 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.03.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $23.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

