LSV Asset Management Purchases 7,239 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,785,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.41% of Unum Group worth $132,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

UNM opened at $48.94 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 11.90%. Research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $183,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,292.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on UNM. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Unum Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Unum Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

