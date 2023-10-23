LSV Asset Management Buys 3,450 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.99% of AutoNation worth $144,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in AutoNation by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,561 shares during the period. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,700,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN opened at $133.70 on Monday. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.29 and a 52-week high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.43.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 58.35%. The company had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George Lawrence Mikan III sold 16,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.59, for a total transaction of $2,676,483.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $1,579,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,539,207. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,271 shares of company stock worth $6,483,759 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AN. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.57.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

