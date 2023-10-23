LSV Asset Management Sells 702,591 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,525,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702,591 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.71% of Tyson Foods worth $128,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after buying an additional 154,507 shares during the period. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Tyson Foods stock opened at $46.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.16 and a 1 year high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

