LSV Asset Management Sells 70,900 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,805,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 70,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chemours were worth $103,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CC. Barclays dropped their price objective on Chemours from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Chemours from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chemours in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

NYSE CC opened at $24.98 on Monday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $39.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.19 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Chemours’s payout ratio is -147.06%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

