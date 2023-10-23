Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $117,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 115,284.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ryder System by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,825,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,796,000 after buying an additional 101,962 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ryder System by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 875,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after buying an additional 67,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,722.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert E. Sanchez sold 93,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $9,353,643.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,246,409.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $902,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,110,722.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,634 shares of company stock worth $17,271,137 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on R shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryder System from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Ryder System from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Ryder System Stock Up 1.4 %

Ryder System stock opened at $101.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.48 and a 1-year high of $107.90. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.20.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.64. Ryder System had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

