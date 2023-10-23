F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Price Target Cut to $14.00

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FNB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

NYSE:FNB opened at $10.69 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.47.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in F.N.B. by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,998,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,981,000 after buying an additional 1,761,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,982,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,003,000 after acquiring an additional 667,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,021,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,493,000 after acquiring an additional 271,092 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,756,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,515,000 after purchasing an additional 942,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,879,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,402,000 after purchasing an additional 34,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

