LSV Asset Management Buys 48,200 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,295,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.37% of Cirrus Logic worth $104,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,288,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,604,000 after buying an additional 29,484 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,733,000 after buying an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after buying an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,841,000 after buying an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of CRUS opened at $67.74 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.05 and a 52 week high of $111.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.03.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.23. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $317.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.58 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $76,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,555 shares in the company, valued at $524,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

