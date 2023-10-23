LSV Asset Management Has $101.07 Million Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,384,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.96% of Kohl’s worth $101,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 176.8% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 81.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $93,000. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.68 and a 52-week high of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.29. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is -196.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KSS. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. OTR Global raised shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

