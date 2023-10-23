LSV Asset Management Buys 2,460,340 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

LSV Asset Management increased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 903.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,732,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,460,340 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Capri were worth $98,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Capri by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Capri by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Capri by 859.1% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPRI. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Capri from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Capri in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Capri has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Capri Stock Performance

NYSE:CPRI opened at $51.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.39. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.33. Capri Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $69.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 34.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

