LSV Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 548,677 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $89,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AYI. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,568,000 after buying an additional 25,598 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,850,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

AYI stock opened at $166.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.81. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.30 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.24. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. Acuity Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 17th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AYI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.