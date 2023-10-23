STF Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

STF Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,084 shares during the period. STF Management LP’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LCID. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter.

LCID opened at $4.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a current ratio of 7.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $17.81.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 64.02% and a negative net margin of 337.97%. Lucid Group’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.15.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

