Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.07% of WESCO International worth $6,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of WESCO International by 4,980.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter worth about $45,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WCC shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WESCO International from $214.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WESCO International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 1,052 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.83, for a total value of $160,777.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,445,924.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Price Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $125.57 on Monday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.00 and a 52 week high of $185.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.52.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.19 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.94%.

WESCO International Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also

