Hosking Partners LLP Raises Stock Position in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) by 245.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563,129 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Montauk Renewables were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 52.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 145.9% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

MNTK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Montauk Renewables in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.13.

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.55 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.12. Montauk Renewables, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $18.15.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.14 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.08%. Equities analysts expect that Montauk Renewables, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

