Hosking Partners LLP Acquires 15,775 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,387,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 251,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 111,483 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the second quarter worth $376,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on VICI. Wedbush started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.42.

VICI Properties Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of VICI stock opened at $27.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.44 and a 12-month high of $35.07.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 76.15%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

