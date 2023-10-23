Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,021 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth approximately $293,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Garmin by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Garmin by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 33,282 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Garmin by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,455 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,500.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 4,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $506,342.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,732,620.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $90,859.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,500.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Garmin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Garmin from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.20.

View Our Latest Report on GRMN

Garmin Stock Performance

Garmin stock opened at $103.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.17. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $80.04 and a 1 year high of $109.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Garmin

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.