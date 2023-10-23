Hosking Partners LLP Buys 4,050 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Graco were worth $5,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 37.1% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Graco by 1.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 372,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,994,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Graco by 88.9% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Graco by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

NYSE GGG opened at $70.13 on Monday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $87.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.06.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In related news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan purchased 1,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,978,413.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

