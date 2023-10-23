Hosking Partners LLP Grows Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,772 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.85% of The Hackett Group worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HCKT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in The Hackett Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hackett Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.70. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $611.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The Hackett Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 38.35%. The company had revenue of $75.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 35.20%.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions. It offers Hackett Connect, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

