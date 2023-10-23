Vaughan David Investments LLC IL Acquires Shares of 2,050 iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 838.2% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $104.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $103.13 and a one year high of $126.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.30.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $1.4647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

