iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 34,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LQD opened at $98.28 on Monday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.27 and a one year high of $112.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day moving average is $106.04.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

