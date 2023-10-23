Perigon Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 439.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 130,632.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,343,859,000 after buying an additional 9,776,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,375,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,141,148,000 after acquiring an additional 244,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 98,763.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,679,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,135,519,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670,430 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,522,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,721,533,000 after purchasing an additional 132,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after purchasing an additional 969,222 shares during the period. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total value of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,503 shares of company stock valued at $13,631,970. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.95.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CAT stock opened at $247.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.12 and a 200 day moving average of $249.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.45 and a 1-year high of $293.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.12.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.36%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

