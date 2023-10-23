Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 54,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter worth $1,010,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.02 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 52 week low of $99.56 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.90.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

