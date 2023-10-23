Perigon Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,372 Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,894 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $3,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 965.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $30.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day moving average is $33.59. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.67 and a 52 week high of $35.54.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.