Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,657 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,858,000. Hosking Partners LLP raised its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% during the second quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 68,136 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,848,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 9.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,553,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 21.8% during the second quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, September 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.88 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $155.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $135.37. The company has a market capitalization of $111.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 24.27%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Profile



Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

