Perigon Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,490 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Axcelis Technologies worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 13.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $108,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares in the company, valued at $3,099,636.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.45, for a total transaction of $66,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,787.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg Redinbo sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total value of $108,108.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,636.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.50.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $143.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.82. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $201.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $273.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.68 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

