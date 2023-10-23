iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) Shares Acquired by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,982 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 211,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 8,674 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 28.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 309,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 423.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 99,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 80,218 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA ILF opened at $24.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $28.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.00.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

