BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,992 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BP were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cowa LLC increased its stake in BP by 10,274.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BP by 6.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,047,501 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $77,703,000 after buying an additional 116,103 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of BP by 52.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,085,143 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,170,000 after buying an additional 375,191 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its position in shares of BP by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 947,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $35,956,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the second quarter worth $20,940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BP opened at $39.61 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. The stock has a market cap of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.73. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $49.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 billion. BP had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 7.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on BP from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on BP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.08.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

