Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 275.0% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 268.8% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total value of $3,521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 7,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.09, for a total transaction of $2,659,944.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,199,500.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.16, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,678,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,654 shares of company stock valued at $6,431,987 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $361.00.

Shares of IT stock opened at $348.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $348.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.08 and a twelve month high of $377.88.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

