Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Increases Holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 754.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,728 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned 0.06% of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 45.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,209,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,953 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,590,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,607 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,994,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,296,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,413,000 after purchasing an additional 101,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 66.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,278,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,593,000 after purchasing an additional 510,549 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

JQUA opened at $42.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.42. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

