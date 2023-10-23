Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Position in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,114 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sutton Place Investors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 133,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Growth ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $53.07 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $43.21 and a 52 week high of $58.33.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Company Profile

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.