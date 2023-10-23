Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.79.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.86. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -209.52%.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 242 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

