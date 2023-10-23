State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 5,000 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $18,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,149,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 257,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 218.7% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,180,000 after purchasing an additional 51,561 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $92.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $91.82 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.90.

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.33%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $124.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.94.

Camden Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,961 apartment homes across the United States.

