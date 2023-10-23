State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 275,313 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,313 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Trip.com Group worth $18,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TCOM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,789,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,375,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,543,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,047,000 after purchasing an additional 330,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,307,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,097 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,976,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,288 shares in the last quarter. 38.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCOM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.85.

Trip.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of TCOM opened at $32.09 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $43.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Further Reading

