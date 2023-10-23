State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 6,112 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,112 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 92,326.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 486,928,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,060,496,000 after acquiring an additional 486,401,877 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $664,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,684,234 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,799,000 after purchasing an additional 771,220 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,197,000 after buying an additional 628,900 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,806,833.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.02, for a total value of $1,428,179.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,333,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total value of $1,510,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,833.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,043,134. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $234.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $240.37 and a 200-day moving average of $225.36. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.94 and a 1-year high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $675.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 83.76% and a net margin of 18.64%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.09%.

VRSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Argus initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $229.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

