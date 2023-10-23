State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $19.16 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $19,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $310,556,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in SBA Communications by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,108,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,675,000 after buying an additional 634,135 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,432,000 after buying an additional 594,994 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 15.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,537,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,447,000 after acquiring an additional 348,105 shares during the period. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,290.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 268,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,078,000 after acquiring an additional 249,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $191.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.64. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $185.23 and a twelve month high of $312.34.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 73.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,949,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

