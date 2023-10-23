Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 351,361 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,209 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SEA were worth $20,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in SEA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,703 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SEA by 3.9% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in SEA by 120.1% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SEA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,684 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE SE opened at $44.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.75. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $88.84. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.38 and a beta of 1.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. SEA had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SE shares. KGI Securities downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Bernstein Bank reduced their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Citigroup cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $98.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SEA

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.