State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $22.11 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Dollar General worth $22,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Dollar General from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.04.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff purchased 2,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.3 %

DG opened at $115.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average is $165.66. The company has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $261.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.18%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

