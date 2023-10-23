Meridian Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter valued at about $1,443,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Kroger by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Insider Activity at Kroger

In other news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,798 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $218,404.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,181.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,798 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,985 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE KR opened at $44.13 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $42.15 and a one year high of $50.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on Kroger in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on KR

About Kroger

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.