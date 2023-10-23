Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 242,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 21,627 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned 0.24% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 2nd quarter valued at $713,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,283 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 73,502 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC lifted its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 58,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBLK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Star Bulk Carriers stock opened at $19.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.48. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $238.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This is an increase from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 57.55%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

