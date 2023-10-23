Hosking Partners LLP Raises Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,445 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 346.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 153.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 58.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group stock opened at $42.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.46.

About Altria Group

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

