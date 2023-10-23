Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Shares Acquired by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Adient worth $2,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADNT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Adient by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,562,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607,625 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,478,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,589,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adient by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 846,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 702,782 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Adient by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,490,000 after purchasing an additional 661,350 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Adient from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Adient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Adient from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.89.

Adient Stock Performance

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $34.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 2.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.11. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $31.52 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient plc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James Conklin sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $40,905.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $810,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

(Free Report)

Adient plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.