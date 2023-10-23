Hosking Partners LLP Takes $2.22 Million Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Hosking Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 271,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,554,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,251,000 after buying an additional 300,908 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,967,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,542,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 258.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,049,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,084,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,932,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,530,000 after buying an additional 72,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,515,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance

NYSE CWK opened at $6.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $15.63.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cushman & Wakefield

(Free Report)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.