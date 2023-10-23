Hosking Partners LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Hosking Partners LLP lowered its holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,334 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 12,229 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Transocean by 8,124.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 446.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,996 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 9,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on RIG shares. BTIG Research increased their target price on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Transocean Price Performance

RIG opened at $7.16 on Monday. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.23.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative net margin of 37.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In related news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares in the company, valued at $8,366,694.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transocean Company Profile

(Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

Further Reading

