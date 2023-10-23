Hosking Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA)

Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $859,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Latin America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 15.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LILA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $9.50 to $9.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

NASDAQ LILA opened at $7.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Liberty Latin America had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 4.50%. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John M. Winter sold 21,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $198,060.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 238,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,897.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

